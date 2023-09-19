State-of-the-art multicultural center opens in Orange County's Pine Hills neighborhood

A 17,000-square-foot multicultural center has opened in the heart of Pine Hills in what was formerly a Gooding's Supermarket. A senior center and an innovation and design lab are expected to be added to the projects in two phases.

County leaders and community members celebrated the opening of the new Orange County Multicultural Center in the heart of Pine Hills.

"It became a place where a lot of derelicts hung out. As a result of this investment, change that's occurring," Mayor Demings said.

Beyond adding curb appeal, the center will provide a network of support in an area that has been recently impacted by gun violence. Including targeted support for the youth.

Roselyn Clouden is a member of several community organizations. She says this facility means they now have office space, which makes writing grants for neighborhood safety and beautification projects much easier.

"They can come in here and benefit from it and feel proud that this is in Pine Hills," she said.

The county said the center represents an $8 million investment into the community.