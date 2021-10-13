State gives Brevard, Orange school boards 48 hours to comply with mask mandate rules

The State Board of Education has sent two Central Florida school boards a 48-hour notice to comply with Florida's mask mandate rules.

According to letters, the State Board of Education found that Brevard and Orange County school boards did not comply with the Florida Department of Health Emergency Rule. The rule requires public schools to "allow for a parent or legal guardian of the student to opt the student out of wearing a face covering or mask at the parent of legal guardian's sole discretion."

The board has 2 days to comply. If they do, no further action is needed the letter states. If they do not comply, the board must confirm the current annual compensation provided to all school board members and they will be penalized financially.

Monthly withholdings will continue until compliance is met.

The Brevard County School Board last Tuesday voted 3-2 in favor of changing its mask policy to allow parents a choice to opt-out their children out of the districtwide mandate. However, this change will only take effect when community cases drop to 50 per 100,000. It must also be approved by Brevard County Schools Superintendent Mark Mullins.

Advertisement

Orange County's mask mandate is scheduled to last through October.