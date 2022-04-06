State attorney wants bond revoked for man accused of killing teen while driving drunk

An accused drunk driver involved in a crash that killed a teenager will appear in court on Wednesday. The state attorney's office will ask a judge to revoke bond for Michael Miles.

The 32-year-old was charged with DUI manslaughter. Miles posted his $150,000 bond and is out of jail, but the state is asking a judge to keep Miles in jail until his trial.

There was a prayer vigil Tuesday night for 17-year-old Siddharth Sukhdeo. He died when Miles allegedly hit the car the teen was in with his parents.

Investigators say the family was heading home from Orlando early Sunday when the alleged drunk driver slammed into them on State Road 44 near Interstate 95. About 200 people were at the vigil at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

Sukhdeo’s mother is being treated there for injuries from that crash. His father left her side to thank the people who came to pay their respects. He told FOX 35 exclusively that he had to pick who to save first.

Sukhdeo’s mom was sitting in the backseat with her son when they were rear-ended. His dad said she is recovering from surgery to repair eight broken ribs.

Miles is expected in court at 11 a.m. Check back for updates.

