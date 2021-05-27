State attorney to give update on Tristyn Bailey murder case

On Thursday, the state attorney is expected to give an update in the case of the 14-year-old boy accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in St. Johns County.

Aiden Fucci is at the Juvenile Justice Facility in Volusia County. Deputies say earlier this month he killed his classmate, 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.

Fucci is charged with second-degree murder.

A medical examiner said that Tristyn, who was found dead in a wooded area after being reported missing, was stabbed to death.

Investigators said Aiden attended Patriot Oaks Academy along with Tristyn, and the two grew up in the same neighborhood.

