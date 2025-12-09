Prosecutors seek death penalty for men accused of Cocoa teen, Ky'Ryah Duncan, murder

The Brief The State Attorney’s Office will seek the death penalty for Xazavier E. Butler, 20, and Jonterich L. Smith, 21 in connection to an Oct. 6 "ambush" shooting. Ka’Ryah Duncan, 15, was killed outside a Cocoa restaurant. Prosecutors said the murder was "committed in a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner. "



Brevard County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for two men accused of killing a 15-year-old Cocoa girl during an ambush shooting in October.

Xazavier Butler, 20, and Jontrich Smith, 21, were indicted in November for first-degree murder with a firearm for the killing of Ka’Ryah Duncan outside a seafood-and-chicken restaurant in Cocoa.

What we know:

The State Attorney's Office will seek the death penalty for Xazavier E. Butler, 20, and Jonterich L. Smith, 21, in connection to an ambush shooting that occurred in Cocoa in October.

The two men were arrested on murder charges after Ka’Ryah Duncan, 15, was killed, and two 18-year-old men were injured in the incident outside Anchors Seafood & Chicken on Clearlake Road in Cocoa on Oct. 6.

Investigators said Smith and Butler exited the SUV armed with assault rifles, while a third person got out with a handgun.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, prosecutors said Smith and Butler saw the victims – who they knew – in the parking lot, before they left and returned shortly after. The three fired dozens of rounds, striking the victims’ car multiple times, according to authorities. Duncan was killed and two young men from Palm Bay were injured.

"All indications are that the victims were targeted in this incident," the sheriff's office said in an Oct. 7 press release.

The shooters fled the scene. Smith was later located and arrested at an Oct. 14 traffic stop and Butler was found and arrested on Nov. 6.

In the state's notices of intent to seek the death penalty for Smith and Butler, prosecutors said Butler and Smith "knowingly created a great risk of death to many persons," a Dec. 8 press release said.

Prosecutors also said the murder was "committed in a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner. "