Starbucks introduces new summer beverages and food items

article

Starbucks is adding new items to its summer menu Tuesday, including two cold drinks and two food items.

The Pineapple Passionfruit Starbucks Refreshers® beverage features tropical flavors of pineapple and passion fruit, shaken with real diced pineapple pieces and ice. Add coconut milk to the beverage to create the new Paradise Drink Starbucks Refreshers® beverage for a nondairy, creamy alternative.

RELATED: Workers at Everett Starbucks vote to unionize

Customers can also order the Chicken, Maple Butter and Egg Sandwich, which includes chicken, fluffy eggs and a maple butter spread on a toasted oat biscuit roll.

Another new item is the Cookies & Cream Cake Pop, which combines chocolate cake with sandwich cookie buttercream and cookie bits, dipped in white chocolate coating and finished with dark chocolate cookie crumbs.

RELATED: Starbucks may close bathrooms to public again, CEO reportedly says

Customers can also find a new selection of summer-inspired reusable drinkware at Starbucks stores this summer.