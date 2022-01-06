Expand / Collapse search

Burglary suspect shoots family's golden retriever, steals silver bars, AR-15

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated January 7, 2022 2:20PM
The St. Paul Department is asking for help identifying a burglary suspect. (Minnesota BCA/St. Paul PD)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect who shot and killed a homeowner’s dog before stealing an AR-15 rifle and over $7,000 worth of silver bars Wednesday.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, police responded to a house on the 2000 block of Margaret Street on a report of a burglary. The homeowner reported they noticed a broken window and dried blood throughout the home when they got back from work. 

A suspect was caught on camera breaking into the home around 9:45 p.m., St. Paul police said. 

Upon further investigation, police learned the suspect had shot and killed the homeowner's dog and stolen an AR-15 rifle and silver bars valued at about $7,680.

St.-Paul-burglary-suspect-2.jpg

The burglary suspect has a tattoo on the top of his right hand and the right side of his face.  (Minnesota BCA/St. Paul PD )

The BCA sent an alert on behalf of St. Paul police asking for help identifying the suspect. The suspect is described as having a tattoo on the top of his right hand and the right side of his face.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Lynette Cherry at lynette.cherry@ci.stpaul.mn.us or call 651-266-5867.