St. Cloud Police gets eyes on the scene faster with launch of Drone First Responder unit

The Brief The St. Cloud Police Department unveiled its drone first responder unit. Police say drones can help first responders make more informed decisions. The total cost of the drone unit – over 5 years – is $890,000.



St. Cloud joined a small unit of Florida police agencies to launch a drone first responder unit.

The St. Cloud Police Department announced on Dec. 2 that it launched its drone first responder unit with the objective of enhancing emergency response times and increasing the safety of the public and of first responders.

(Source: St. Cloud Police Department)

‘A game changer': Why does St. Cloud need drone first responders?

What we know:

St. Cloud Police said while it has used drones for over a decade, it often required officers to carry and deploy drone equipment – which takes them away from the scene.

Rather, the DFR program has two dock station – each with a drone ready to be deployed immediately when needed.

"This Drone as First Responder program is a game-changer not only for our first responders, but for everyone in the city of St. Cloud," St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke said. "We are putting eyes on an emergency scene faster than ever before, which allows us to gather life-saving information and de-escalate situations with greater precision. It’s about being smarter, faster, and safer for everyone."

(Source: St. Cloud Police Department)

How does it work?

St. Cloud Police uses Skydio X10 – American-made and NDAA-compliant – drones, which are equipped with thermal imaging capabilities, safety and law enforcement light kits, and parachutes for added safety during flight.

The drones give first responders an aerial view of real-time information of a scene before police or fire personnel arrive. Drones can provide critical information, such as the number of people involved, the extent of a fire, or the direction a suspect is fleeing – all in real time.



The department said this information is "crucial for making informed decisions."

(Source: St. Cloud Police Department)

How much does the program cost?

Over the next five years, the total cost of the program is $890,000.

"This investment is a commitment to leveraging technology for a safer, more efficient public safety operations," the department said.

(Source: St. Cloud Police Department)

What's next:

St. Cloud Police plan to expand its DFR program to four docks of drones – which they said will maximize coverage and minimize response times.

(Source: St. Cloud Police Department)

Other Florida police agencies with drone first responders

Other Florida police agencies with drone first responder programs include Daytona Police, Sunny Isles Beach Police Department, West Palm Beach Police Department and the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.