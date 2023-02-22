1 dead, 1 injured after alleged homicide, attempted suicide in St. Cloud: Deputies

One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a homicide and attempted suicide, Osceola County Deputies said.

A woman said she killed her husband and was going to kill herself. St. Cloud police officers arrived at the scene within minutes and tried to make contact with the people in the home.

Officers went inside the home and found a man who had succumbed to his injuries. Officers then found the woman locked in the bathroom of the master bedroom with lacerations to her wrist.

She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and is now stable.

There were also two elementary-aged children involved in the incident. Both children were unharmed and are in police custody.

Deputies said this is an active investigation.