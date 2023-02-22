Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 1 injured after alleged homicide, attempted suicide in St. Cloud: Deputies

Osceola County
Deputies hold press conference on alleged homicide, attempted suicide

Osceola Deputies held a press conference after a husband was killed, and his wife was found with lacerations to the wrist during an alleged homicide and attempted suicide in St. Cloud

OSCEOLA COUNTY - One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a homicide and attempted suicide, Osceola County Deputies said. 

A woman said she killed her husband and was going to kill herself. St. Cloud police officers arrived at the scene within minutes and tried to make contact with the people in the home. 

Officers went inside the home and found a man who had succumbed to his injuries. Officers then found the woman locked in the bathroom of the master bedroom with lacerations to her wrist. 

She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and is now stable. 

There were also two elementary-aged children involved in the incident. Both children were unharmed and are in police custody. 

Deputies said this is an active investigation. 