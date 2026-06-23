St. Cloud man accused of sexually abusing multiple children, police say

The Brief A 66-year-old man has been accused of sexually abusing multiple children, according to St. Cloud police. Paul Renuart faces several charges of custodial sexual battery on a victim under 12 and child abuse, according to court documents. Investigators believe there may be more victims, and they urge anyone with information to contact the police department.



A St. Cloud man was arrested last week after he was accused of sexually abusing several children, according to police.

Paul Renuart, 66, faces several felony charges, including custodial sexual battery on a victim under 12, custodial sexual battery on a victim 12 years of age or older but under 18, and child abuse.

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What we know:

According to police, officers responded to Renuart's residence on Thursday after a child told another person about the alleged abuse.

Investigators interviewed several other children, and they described similar instances of alleged sexual abuse, according to court documents. The report also included descriptions of punishments the children would receive.

According to court documents, at least one of the children was as young as five years old when the alleged abuse began.

During a search of Renuart's residence, investigators seized bedding and electronic devices, including several phones, for evidence.

While talking with investigators, Renualt said that "his life was over," which prompted investigators to place him on a Baker Act hold, according to court documents.

Paul Renuart, 66, was arrested on multiple sexual abuse charges. (Credit: Osceola County Corrections and Jail Services)

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What they're saying:

"The allegations in this case are deeply disturbing and represent a profound violation of trust involving vulnerable children," St. Cloud Police chief Douglas Goerke said in a statement. "The St. Cloud Police Department remains committed to protecting children, thoroughly investigating crimes against them, and holding offenders accountable."

What you can do:

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are encouraging anyone with information to contact Det. Patrick Persaud at 407-891-6700.