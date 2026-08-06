No bond for man charged in deadly shooting of 4-year-old boy

The Brief An Orange County judge denied bond for an 18-year-old charged in the fatal shooting of a 4-year-old Orlando boy. Prosecutors cited evidence including internet searches, recovered ammunition and allegations that the suspect fled from deputies. The judge ordered Brandon McLeod to remain jailed as the case moves forward.



An Orange County judge denied bond Thursday for an 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a 4-year-old boy at an Orlando apartment complex.

Prosecutors argued he posed a flight risk and presented evidence they say links him to the shooting.

The backstory:

Brandon McLeod is charged in the July 17 shooting at an apartment complex on Bent Willow Circle. Prosecutors allege McLeod was under the influence of drugs and was recklessly handling a firearm when it discharged, killing the child.

During the hearing, prosecutors said investigators recovered a bullet from a trash can at the scene and found internet searches on McLeod's phone about how to remove gunpowder residue. They also said McLeod fled when officers arrived to serve a search warrant, arguing those actions support keeping him in custody pending trial.

Defense attorneys asked the court to grant bond, arguing McLeod had only recently turned 18 and that his age and brain development should be considered when evaluating his actions.

The judge denied bond, ordering McLeod to remain in custody while the case proceeds.