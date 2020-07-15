St. Cloud camp closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at an Osceola County summer camp tested positive for the coronavirus, and now, nearly 100 people are quarantining as a precaution.

For now, all-day camp activities outdoor and indoor are cancelled for the St. Cloud Summer Camp after one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

"It’s the safest thing to do and again we were relying on the guidance of the health department," said St. Cloud Director of Communication Maryemma Bachelder.

Between 50 and 60 children between the ages of 5 and 12 that attend the camp and 35 staff members are now being asked to quarantine.

"Yes, over different days, different staffers are going to interact with diff students, so just out of an abundance of caution, it’s safest to quarantine everyone."

The camp is now on pause and hoping to resume July 27. So far, no children have symptoms.

Since starting June 1, the camp's been practicing social distancing and requiring staff members to wear masks.