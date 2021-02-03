Osceola County creates committee to establish SRO policy

As many are calling for the removal of school resource officers (SROs) in Osceola County, the school board has put together a committee to help create a guide that officers can follow.

This comes after a video surfaced that appeared to show an SRO slamming a student to the ground at Liberty High School last week. Now school board member Julius Melendez said he has formed a nine-member SRO policy committee to create specific policies for officers to follow when it comes to students of different ages.

"We don’t want to take a one-size-fits-all approach high school student," Melendez added. "For instance, you may have a football player that’s 300 pounds versus an 8th-grader in the elementary school that’s totally different."

When asked if a policy guide could have prevented the incident reported at Liberty High, Melendez replied, "I believe it would, or worst-case scenario, everyone would know what the standard is and we can hold people accountable."

Melendez said his first meeting will take place next week and will include members of different races and occupations.

