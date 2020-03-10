Spring break canceled for mother, daughter due to coronavirus

article

Coronavirus is starting to impact many people, even those who are not sick.

Many are changing plans or canceling them altogether.

FOX 35 spoke with a mom and daughter whose spring break trip is now a bust because of the virus.

Kaley Bonett's passion is singing and piano.

It's what she studied at Berklee School of Music in Boston.

It's what she planned to find a future in with an upcoming school trip to Nashville over spring break, but not anymore.

"I wasn’t actively checking my email as much so I went online and it was that day the update was to suspend all unnecessary travel," Kaley Bonett said.

It was cancelled because of coronavirus.

Her mom planned to join her.

"Part of the reason we were going was to see if she wanted to have a future in Nashville with the type of thing that she does," said her mom, Laurie Bonett.

Almost immediately, Laurie Bonett went into panic.

"I had to cancel flights, hotels and cars," she said.

"I was packed already so I’m a little sad. We were going to leave on Friday," Kaley Bonett said.

One of Kaley's friends planned to extend the Nashville trip and stay a few days with Kaley in Florida, but that's been scrapped too.

She and her mom said several of their cousins and nephews may be cancelling their spring break trips as well with plans to staycation instead.

For Kaley, that means more time with her mom and her piano.

"It may be sad now, but we’ll always remember this. That’s for sure, as the year that spring break was sort of cancelled."

They say this trip happens every March so it likely won't be postponed.

They would have to wait until next year to go again.