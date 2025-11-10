Sponsor of Merritt Island Christmas Boat Parade withdraws, citing 2024 crash

The Brief Blue Marlin Real Estate is withdrawing as sponsor of the Merritt Island Christmas Boat Parade, citing lawsuits from last year’s crash. The 2024 accident injured several and led to a driver’s jail time, leaving lasting legal fallout. The parade’s future remains uncertain as the community looks for new leadership to keep the tradition afloat.



Plans for the annual Merritt Island Christmas Boat Parade are in jeopardy after the event’s main sponsor, Blue Marlin Real Estate, announced it will no longer host the parade.

The decision comes nearly a year after a boat designed to look like a Corvette crashed into another vessel during the parade, injuring several people. The boat’s driver later served 60 days in jail following the December 7 crash.

What we know:

The sponsor cited ongoing lawsuits tied to the crash as the primary reason for pulling out of the 2024 parade. In a statement released over the weekend, Blue Marlin said that continuing under the current circumstances would not allow the event to proceed safely or responsibly.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear who filed the lawsuits or what specific claims are being made. There has also been no announcement of a replacement sponsor or confirmation that the parade will continue without Blue Marlin’s support.

Officials have not yet stated whether local authorities or boating organizations plan to step in to preserve the tradition.

The backstory:

The Merritt Island Christmas Boat Parade has been a beloved holiday tradition for nearly a decade, bringing decorated boats and festive crowds to the Indian River Lagoon.

In 2024, that celebration took a tragic turn when one entry — the "red car boat" — struck another vessel mid-parade. The incident, which left several people hurt, quickly became one of the most serious safety events in the parade’s history.

What they're saying:

Blue Marlin Real Estate expressed deep regret in its public statement.

"After eight incredible and nearly uninterrupted years of bringing our community together through our presenting sponsor participation in the annual Merritt Island Christmas Boat Parade, we are heartbroken to share that we will not be hosting the event this year."

The company also addressed the impact of the crash.

"These reckless acts by a few have affected many, more than we could have ever imagined… While we strongly believe these issues arose from circumstances beyond our control, our team has made the difficult decision to pause our role in hosting the parade for now."

Despite the setback, the sponsor left the door open for a possible return.

"We remain hopeful that once these challenges are behind us, we will be able to revisit returning in the future, potentially with a professional committee and more."

Big picture view:

The loss of the main sponsor could signal the end of a local tradition.

What they're saying:

Read the FULL statement by Blue Marlin Real Estate below:

"After eight incredible and nearly uninterrupted years of bringing our community together through our presenting sponsor participation in the annual Merritt Island Christmas Boat Parade, we are heartbroken to share that we will not be hosting the event this year.

"As many of you know, last year's events will now go down in history as 'the red car boat that stole Christmas' — or at least this parade. These reckless acts by a few have effected [sic] many, more than we could have ever imagined.

"As a result, there are not one but several related legal matters that remain unresolved. While we strongly believe these issues arose from circumstances beyond our control, our team has made the difficult decision to pause our role in hosting the parade for now. Continuing forward with these pending frivolous lawsuits would not allow us to operate the event with the level of focus, safety, and celebration that our community deserves.

"As avid boaters ourselves, this tradition means a great deal to us, and we feel robbed deeply-just as many of you will. At the same time, we are confident that the parade will continue in some capacity, perhaps back to its grassroots tradition, it's always been carried forward by the passion and dedication of boaters from the community.

"The overwhelming support from the community in our defense has been amazing & we sincerely thank everyone who is stepping up to keep the spirit of the parade alive!

"We remain hopeful that once these challenges are behind us, we will be able to revisit returning in the future, potentially with a professional committee & more. Until then, thank you for your understanding and the many memories we've shared on the beautiful waters of Sykes Creek.

"We do look forward to seeing you at the Merritt Island & Titusville Holiday Street Parades!"