SpaceX to launch South Korean communications satellite into orbit on Tuesday
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX has another launch scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
A Falcon 9 rocket will bring an Anasis 2 into orbit. This is a communications satellite for the South Korean military.
Liftoff is set around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Saturday's Starlink launch was scrubbed and no new date has been set yet.
