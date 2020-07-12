SpaceX to launch South Korean communications satellite into orbit on Tuesday

SpaceX has another launch scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

A Falcon 9 rocket will bring an Anasis 2 into orbit. This is a communications satellite for the South Korean military.

Liftoff is set around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Saturday's Starlink launch was scrubbed and no new date has been set yet.

