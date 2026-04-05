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Deputies investigate McDonald's robbery near UCF campus, officials say

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Published  April 5, 2026 9:25pm EDT
Orange County News
FOX 35 Orlando
Deputies investigate McDonald's robbery near UCF

Deputies investigate McDonald's robbery near UCF

One suspect is in custody following the robbery of a McDonald's near the UCF campus.

The Brief

    • Deputies said the incident happened around 6 p.m. at a McDonald's in the 4200 block of N. Alafaya Trail.
    • Suspect information has yet to be released.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla - Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating after the agency said a robbery happened at a McDonald's near the campus of UCF.

Deputies said the incident happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday at the location in the 4200 block of N. Alafaya Trail.

Video obtained by FOX 35 appears to show a suspect being taken into custody after the incident. Suspect information has not yet been released.

It is unclear if there were any injuries in the incident.

Orange County News