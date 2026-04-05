Deputies investigate McDonald's robbery near UCF campus, officials say

The Brief Deputies said the incident happened around 6 p.m. at a McDonald's in the 4200 block of N. Alafaya Trail. Suspect information has yet to be released.



Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating after the agency said a robbery happened at a McDonald's near the campus of UCF.

Deputies said the incident happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday at the location in the 4200 block of N. Alafaya Trail.

Video obtained by FOX 35 appears to show a suspect being taken into custody after the incident. Suspect information has not yet been released.

It is unclear if there were any injuries in the incident.