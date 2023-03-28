SpaceX to launch next Starlink mission from Florida's Space Coast this week

article

SpaceX is getting prepared for its next rocket launch from Florida.

On Wednesday, March 29, a Falcon 9 rocket will carry more Starlink satellites into orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Liftoff is scheduled for 4:11 p.m. The Falcon 9's booster will then land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

When the launch happens, you can watch it in the FOX 35 News App.

This would mark the 21st launch for SpaceX this year and the 220th mission overall. The space company just successfully launched a Starlink mission on Friday.

SpaceX's Starlink is the constellation of networked satellites aimed to provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.