Expand / Collapse search

SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 on Sunday afternoon

By Dani Medina
Published 
SpaceX
FOX 35 Orlando

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying Ovzon 3

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida on Wednesday evening, carrying with it the Ovzon 3 mission.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is targeting Sunday afternoon for a Falcon 9 launch of 23 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral. 

Liftoff is set for 5:35 p.m. ET, with additional backup opportunities available until just before 8 p.m. More opportunities are also available Monday starting at 4:01 p.m. 

LIST: Here are the rocket launches happening from Florida through spring 

Sunday's launch marks the 16th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission. After stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic, according to SpaceX