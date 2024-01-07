SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 on Sunday afternoon
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is targeting Sunday afternoon for a Falcon 9 launch of 23 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral.
Liftoff is set for 5:35 p.m. ET, with additional backup opportunities available until just before 8 p.m. More opportunities are also available Monday starting at 4:01 p.m.
Sunday's launch marks the 16th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission. After stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic, according to SpaceX.