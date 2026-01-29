Cold snap: How the Central Florida Zoo keeps animals warm in the chilly weather

The Brief Animals at the Central Florida Zoo in Sanford are staying warm in the cold. The zoo's Florida black bears have entered torpor, a natural state of decreased activity where they become sleepier and less hungry than usual. Keepers are closely monitoring the animals to ensure that species less accustomed to the cold have consistent access to climate-controlled spaces.



As temperatures drop across Central Florida, the Central Florida Zoo in Sanford is implementing winter safety protocols to protect its 350 residents.

While some animals like black bears enter a natural state of slowed activity, keepers are providing supplemental heat and indoor shelter for more sensitive species.

Behavioral changes in native species

What we know:

The zoo's Florida black bears have entered a state known as "torpor."

Unlike true hibernation, torpor allows the bears to remain somewhat active, though they are notably sleepier, less hungry, and often slower to appear on exhibit during the morning hours.

Two rescue bears played in their outdoor habitat Thursday morning in the cool weather, but the zoo also provides indoor heaters for animals to keep warm.

Climate Control Measures

The zoo has deployed several methods to maintain safe body temperatures across different habitats:

Aviaries: Nicobar pigeons and other birds are utilizing corner heaters and wooden windblocks to shield themselves from chilly gusts.

Habitat Modifications: Animals like porcupines have been provided with extra hay bedding and heated dens, allowing them to choose between outdoor activity and indoor warmth.

Relocation of Vulnerable Animals

Species that cannot regulate their own body temperature are being moved into the zoo’s lab building for the duration of the cold spell. This includes native ectotherms like box turtles and gopher tortoises, which require a controlled environment to stay safe when outdoor temperatures plummet.

What's next:

The Central Florida Zoo remains open to the public daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., though visitors may see fewer animals on display as individuals are given the option to remain in their heated dens or indoor enclosures.