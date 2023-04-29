SpaceX to launch Falcon Heavy rocket in fourth attempt on Sunday

After multiple delays due to poor weather conditions in Central Florida over the last couple of days, SpaceX is set to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket Sunday night.

The Falcon Heavy rocket's Viasat-3 Americas Mission window opens at 7:29 p.m. Sunday. SpaceX said the latest weather forecast shows an 80% chance of favorable conditions for the launch.

After Thursday's inclement weather delayed the launch of the Falcon Heavy, SpaceX said it would try again on Friday night, just a few hours removed from another launch of a Falcon 9 at an adjacent launch pad. But the launch was aborted with seconds remaining, and no reason was immediately given.

The Falcon Heavy sits at Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39A, which was struck by lightning during Thursday night's storms (see photo below). In a tweet, SpaceX said the rocket and tower were inspected, and "all systems are looking good."

On Friday, SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket into orbit at 6 p.m. The rocket carried the SES O3b mPOWER mission into medium-Earth orbit. The rocket soared through a cloud deck after lifting off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.