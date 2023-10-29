SpaceX Falcon 9 Sunday night launch scrubbed
article
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX has scrubbed its Sunday night launch of its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral.
The Falcon 9 rocket launch was slated to happen at 8:17 p.m. to send 23 Starlink satellites into orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
The launch has been moved to Monday night.
The launch window opens beginning at 7:20 p.m. until 10:22 p.m.
This will be the eighth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, Intelsat G-37, and two Starlink missions.