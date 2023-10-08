Expand / Collapse search

SpaceX targeting Sunday night to launch 22 more Starlink satellites

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
SpaceX
FOX 35 Orlando
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Kennedy Space Center launchpad 39A with Jupiter, Saturn, the Moon, above the rocket and Dragon. (SpaceX) article

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Kennedy Space Center launchpad 39A with Jupiter, Saturn, the Moon, above the rocket and Dragon. (SpaceX)

SpaceX is gearing up to launch more Starlink satellites into low earth orbit Sunday night. 

The Falcon 9 launch is set to happen at 9:18 p.m. from Space Launch Complex at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. 

Five additional backup opportunities are available starting at 9:57 p.m. until 12:35 a.m. on Monday, October 9.

Six more backup opportunities are also available on October 9 starting at 8:42 p.m. until 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10. 

This is the 14th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, mPOWER-a, PSN SATRIA, and five Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.