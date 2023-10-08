article

SpaceX is gearing up to launch more Starlink satellites into low earth orbit Sunday night.

The Falcon 9 launch is set to happen at 9:18 p.m. from Space Launch Complex at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Five additional backup opportunities are available starting at 9:57 p.m. until 12:35 a.m. on Monday, October 9.

Six more backup opportunities are also available on October 9 starting at 8:42 p.m. until 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10.

This is the 14th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, mPOWER-a, PSN SATRIA, and five Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.