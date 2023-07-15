SpaceX targeting Saturday for its Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites

article

SpaceX is planning for a Falcon 9 launch of another batch of Starlink satellites Saturday night.

The launch is expected to happen at 11:50 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida.

If needed, a backup opportunity will be available on Sunday, July 16 at 11:24 p.m.

Space X is sending 54 Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit making it the 16th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.

After stage separation, Falcon 9 will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

FOX 35 will be live-streaming the launch.