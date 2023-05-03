SpaceX targeting next Starlink launch for Thursday morning SpaceX is targeting another launch of its Starlink communication satellites for Thursday. Liftoff is scheduled for 3:31 a.m. ET with a back-up at 5:12 a.m. ET.

SpaceX is targeting another launch of its Starlink communication satellites for Thursday. Liftoff is scheduled for 3:31 a.m. ET for a Falcon 9 that will carry 56 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. If needed, there is an additional launch opportunity the same day at 5:12 a.m. ET (09:12 UTC).

Backup opportunities are also available on Friday, May 5 at 3:05 a.m. ET (07:05 UTC), 4:46 a.m. ET (08:46 UTC), and 6:27 a.m. ET (10:27 UTC).

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18 and SES-19, and two Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.