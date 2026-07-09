SpaceX sends another batch of Starlink satellites to space

The Brief SpaceX sent another batch of 29 satellites for its Starlink network from the Florida coast early Thursday. A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station around 5:25 a.m. The satellites join Starlink's growing network, which provides high-speed broadband internet around the world.



SpaceX launched more Starlink satellites from Florida's Space Coast early Thursday.

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The company's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station just before 5:30 a.m. It was carrying 29 Starlink satellites to be sent to low Earth orbit.

The booster supporting the mission completed its 36th flight, a record for any rocket in SpaceX's fleet.

Several minutes after liftoff, the rocket's first stage landed on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

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SpaceX's Starlink network

Starlink provides broadband internet service to users around the world, including those in remote locations.

The new batch of 29 satellites join a megaconstellation that consists of thousands of satellites.

Space jellyfish in the sky

After the launch, residents across Central Florida spotted "space jellyfish" in the sky.

A "space jellyfish" appears in the sky over DeBary after a SpaceX launch early Thursday. (Credit: Randall Smith)

The unusual sight is caused by the sun reflecting on the exhaust from the rocket.