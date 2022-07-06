SpaceX rocket to launch Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral on Thursday

SpaceX is preparing to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from the Cape Canaveral Space Station in Florida Thursday morning.

The satellites help provide reliable and affordable internet around the world.

Officials say the launch window will open at 9:01 a.m., with a backup opportunity available on Friday at 8:49 a.m.

FOX 35 News will stream the launch live in the above video player.