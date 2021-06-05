Expand / Collapse search

SpaceX launching new Sirius XM satellite during late-night liftoff

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 3 mins ago
SpaceX
FOX 35 Orlando
article

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - If you stay up late on Saturday night, you'll be able to catch SpaceX lighting up the sky with its next launch. 

The space company is scheduled to send up a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket carrying a broadband satellite for Sirius-XM. 

RELATED: Starlink satellites tracker: How to see the parade in the night sky

The one-hour and 59-minute window for liftoff begins at 12:26 a.m. ET (Sunday morning) from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. 

The satellite is the second one launched by SpaceX as part of an effort to replace the outdated ones that are currently in orbit.

When the launch happens, you can watch it live by downloading the FOX 35 News App. Download for iOS or Android

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates. 