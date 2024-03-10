SpaceX launching more Starlink satellites Sunday evening from Florida

SpaceX is gearing up to launch some more Starlink satellites into low earth orbit Sunday from Florida.

The launch is scheduled to take place at 7:05 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Additional backup opportunities are available until 10:21 p.m. if needed.

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry the 23 Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit following the launch.

This is the 11th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, Intelsat G-37, NG-20, and four Starlink missions.

FOX 35 will livestream the launch at 7 p.m.