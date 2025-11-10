SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites from Florida’s Space Coast. How to watch

The Brief SpaceX is sending another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit. The company has a launch planned for Nov. 10 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:21 p.m. ET. The Space Coast is nearing a record-breaking year for the number of launches from Florida.



SpaceX plans to launch more of its Starlink satellites from the Space Coast this week.

What we know:

The company will send 29 Starlink satellites into orbit on Monday from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. A Falcon 9 rocket is set to lift off at 10:21 p.m.

This will mark the third flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission, according to SpaceX. After stage separation, the booster will target a landing on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

If successful, the launch will break Florida’s yearly launch record, bringing the total to 94 for 2025.

You can watch the launch live on the SpaceX website.

Blue Origin sets new date for New Glenn launch

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezo’s Blue Orgin will now target Wednesday for another launch attempt of its New Glenn rocket.

The launch is set for 2:50 p.m. Wednesday at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket will send NASA's twin ESCAPADE spacecraft to Mars, where it will orbit the planet and collect data about the planet's atmosphere. The two spacecraft are expected to reach Mars in 2027.

Blue Origin planned to launch the New Glenn rocket on Sunday. However, the launch was scrubbed due to bad weather at the launch site.

After missing its window Sunday, Blue Origin had to work with the Federal Aviation Administration to secure its next launch. Last week, the FAA announced restrictions on all commercial launches during peak daytime hours. Starting Nov. 10, commercial space launches are only permitted between 10 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to an FAA emergency order.

ESCAPADE will mark the second flight of the New Glenn rocket. The first flight lifted off in January of this year.

The New Glenn rocket on the launch pad at LC-36 ahead of the NG-2 mission. (Blue Origin)

Space Coast nearing record-breaking 100 launches for the year

This year could prove to be a record-breaking year for the Space Coast, as it nears 100 launches from Florida.

So far, there have been 93 successful launches this year. SpaceX's Starlink launch on Sunday made it the 93rd launch of the year, tying with last year's record.

SpaceX's launch on Monday could bring the total to 94. If Blue Origin is successful on Wednesday, the number will rise to 95.

There are still three more SpaceX launches planned for later this month.