SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX is set to launch another batch of Starlink satellites into space on Saturday.

The launch is slated for 5:47 p.m. at Cape Canaveral Space Station, with 22 satellites set to launch into orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket.

The mission is the 19th flight for the first stage booster, which previously launched OneWeb 1, SES 18+19, Eutelsat HOTBIRD-F1, CRS-24, and 14 Starlink missions, according to SpaceX.

After separation, the first stage is slated to land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

