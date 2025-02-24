SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket with 21 Starlink satellites from Florida

The Brief SpaceX is gearing up for the launch of its Falcon 9 rocket carrying 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida on Monday night. Liftoff is scheduled for 11:26 p.m., with additional opportunities available until 3:06 a.m. on Feb. 25.



SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, carrying 21 Starlink satellites – including 13 with Direct-to-Cell capabilities – into low-Earth orbit on Monday night.

Timeline:

Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is scheduled for Feb. 24 at 11:26 p.m., with additional opportunities available until 3:06 a.m. on Feb. 25. If necessary, more launch opportunities are available starting at 10:47 p.m. on Feb. 25.

This will be the first flight for the first-stage booster supporting this mission. After stage separation it will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

What are Starlink satellites?

Starlink is the world's first and largest satellite constellation, and it uses a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet. It supports seamless streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more.

Starlink uses cutting-edge satellites and user hardware, along with extensive expertise in spacecraft and on-orbit operations, to ensure users worldwide access a high-speed, low-latency internet.

