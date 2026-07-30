Early morning SpaceX launch brings sonic boom to Central Florida

The Brief SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Space Coast early Thursday. Shortly after the launch, the rocket's booster returned for a landing, causing a sonic boom. The sound was heard across Central Florida.



An early morning SpaceX launch on the Space Coast generated a sonic boom that was heard across parts of Central Florida.

What we know:

The company used its Falcon 9 rocket to launch a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Shortly after liftoff, the rocket's first-stage booster returned to the space force station, causing a loud, booming sound as it landed.

The boom was reportedly heard as far as Orlando.

An early morning SpaceX launch on the Space Coast generated a sonic boom that was heard across parts of Central Florida on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (Credit: SpaceX)

What is a sonic boom?

A sonic boom is the sound that comes from an object traveling through the air faster than the speed of sound.

It is often described as sounding like thunder.

SpaceX's Florida launch schedule

SpaceX has at least two more launches planned from Florida next month.

The company is scheduled to launch a Bluebird 11-13 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Aug. 5.

The company is targeting a liftoff at 3:42 a.m. ET.

And then on Aug. 10, SpaceX plans to send another batch of Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.