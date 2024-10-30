SpaceX sends 23 additional Starlink satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral
ORLANDO, Fla. - SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on Wednesday.
This marked the 14th flight for the first-stage booster during liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Previously launched missions for this booster included mPOWER-B, BlueBird-1, Crew-6, USSF-124, and nine other Starlink missions. After stage separation, the first stage landed on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
