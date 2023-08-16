SpaceX gearing up on Wednesday to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Florida coast

article

SpaceX is gearing up yet again to launch Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit by way of its Falcon 9 rocket on Wednesday.

The launch is scheduled to happen at 9:55 p.m. at Space Launch Complex at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. There are two additional opportunities available at 11:36 p.m. and 12 a.m. on August 17.

Four more backup opportunities are also available that include: Thursday, August 17 beginning at 7:49 p.m. until 11:11 p.m.

This is the 13th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, mPOWER-a, PSN SATRIA, and four Starlink missions.

FOX 35 will Livestream the launch.