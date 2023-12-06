SpaceX gearing up for Wednesday night Falcon 9 rocket launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is gearing up to launch more Starlink satellites into low earth orbit Wednesday night.
The Falcon 9 rocket will send 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit at 11:01 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Backup opportunities are available until 2:59 a.m. on Thursday, December 7. If needed, additional opportunities are also available on Thursday, December 7 starting at 11:01 p.m.
This is the ninth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which was previously Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, Intelsat G-37, and three Starlink missions.
Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.