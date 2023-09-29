SpaceX eyes early evening launch of Starlink satellites SpaceX is targeting 10 p.m. ET for a Falcon 9 launch of 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

SpaceX is targeting 10 p.m. ET for a Falcon 9 launch of 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. The launch will happen at Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. If needed, three backup opportunities are available starting at 7:34 p.m. ET until 10:15 p.m. ET.

This is the 10th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18 and SES-19, and five Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.