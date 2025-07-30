SpaceX Crew-11 launch: How to watch, how to stream
ORLANDO, Fla. - NASA and SpaceX are making final preparations to launch the Crew‑11 mission to the International Space Station on Thursday, marking the next phase of their ongoing partnership to support long-duration human spaceflight and scientific research in low-Earth orbit.
Here's everything you need to know about the launch and how to watch.
When & where is the launch?
What we know:
Liftoff is scheduled for Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 12:09 p.m. EDT. Crew-11 will be aboard a Falcon 9 rocket which will launch from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.
What's next:
Docking at the I.S.S. is expected at about 3 a.m. EDT on Saturday, August 2.
How to watch and stream the launch?
What you can do:
A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff, which you can watch live on the FOX 35 website and the FOX Local App.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by SpaceX and NASA on their websites.