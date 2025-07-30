Expand / Collapse search

SpaceX Crew-11 launch: How to watch, how to stream

Published  July 30, 2025 6:31am EDT
    • NASA and SpaceX are set to launch the Crew-11 mission to the International Space Station on Thursday, July 31, at 12:09 p.m. EDT from Kennedy Space Center. 
    • The launch will stream live on the FOX 35 website and FOX Local App, with docking expected early Saturday morning.

ORLANDO, Fla. - NASA and SpaceX are making final preparations to launch the Crew‑11 mission to the International Space Station on Thursday, marking the next phase of their ongoing partnership to support long-duration human spaceflight and scientific research in low-Earth orbit.

Here's everything you need to know about the launch and how to watch.

When & where is the launch?

Liftoff is scheduled for Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 12:09 p.m. EDT. Crew-11 will be aboard a Falcon 9 rocket which will launch from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center. 

Docking at the I.S.S. is expected at about 3 a.m. EDT on Saturday, August 2.

How to watch and stream the launch?

A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff, which you can watch live on the FOX 35 website and the FOX Local App

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by SpaceX and NASA on their websites. 

