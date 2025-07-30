SpaceX Crew-11 launch: How to watch, how to stream

The Brief NASA and SpaceX are set to launch the Crew-11 mission to the International Space Station on Thursday, July 31, at 12:09 p.m. EDT from Kennedy Space Center. The launch will stream live on the FOX 35 website and FOX Local App, with docking expected early Saturday morning.



NASA and SpaceX are making final preparations to launch the Crew‑11 mission to the International Space Station on Thursday, marking the next phase of their ongoing partnership to support long-duration human spaceflight and scientific research in low-Earth orbit.

Here's everything you need to know about the launch and how to watch.

When & where is the launch?

Liftoff is scheduled for Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 12:09 p.m. EDT. Crew-11 will be aboard a Falcon 9 rocket which will launch from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

Docking at the I.S.S. is expected at about 3 a.m. EDT on Saturday, August 2.

How to watch and stream the launch?

A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff, which you can watch live on the FOX 35 website and the FOX Local App.