SpaceX: 'All systems are looking good' for Crew-6 astronaut launch from Florida

NASA will try again early Thursday to launch the SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts to the International Space Station after Monday's attempt was scrubbed with less than three minutes left on the countdown clock.

Liftoff is scheduled for 12:34 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. A backup opportunity is available on Friday, March 3 at 12:11 a.m.

On Wednesday, SpaceX tweeted that "all systems are looking good for launch of Crew-6 on Thursday, March 2 at 12:34 a.m."

Weather officials with Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s 45th Weather Squadron continue to predict a 95% chance of favorable weather conditions for the launch.

An issue with one of the ground systems scrubbed the Monday morning launch of NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission with just minutes to go before blast off. At the T-2:24 mark, someone on the communications feed for Crew-6 said, "hold, hold, hold," according to NASA's broadcast.

NASA said on its website that the concern was "an issue preventing data from confirming a full load of the ignition source for the Falcon 9 first stage Merlin engines, triethylaluminum triethylboron (or TEA-TEB)."

The four astronauts will spend six months researching at the International Space Station. The goal is to help us here at home and expand what we can achieve in space.

According to SpaceX, the crew will conduct over 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations on the ISS.

Members of the Crew-6 mission include NASA astronauts Mission Commander Stephen Brown and Pilot Warren "Woody" Hoburg, United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

Crew-6 members are positioned in a Dragon Capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket at launchpad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on February 27, 2023, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, United States.

According to NASA, Brown, Hoburg, Alneyadi and Fedyaev will also collect samples from outside of the space station to see whether the spacecraft releases microorganisms into space. This investigation will help scientists determine whether changes may need to be applied to future crewed missions to limit contamination from Earth.

Engineers for the upcoming mission say this is the fastest turnaround time for a crewed mission. The NASA and SpaceX partnership is growing stronger and there’s even more of a push to see what else is possible.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Warren 'Woody' Hoburg

"Some of it relates back to benefits for humanity," said Kirt Costello who’s the ISS Chief Scientist.

The crew will fly aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft called Endeavor. Endeavor will be carried by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

You can watch the launch live when it happens in the FOX 35 News App or in the live player above.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.







