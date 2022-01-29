SpaceX aborts Falcon 9 launch of Italian satellite due to cruise ship entering 'no-go' zone

article

On Sunday, SpaceX stood down from another launch attempt of its Falcon 9 rocket carrying an Italian satellite.

With just seconds to go, the launch director called a "hold, hold, hold," saying a cruise ship came into range of the launch area.

SpaceX said the rocket and payload were all good to go, but the Coast Guard couldn't keep the cruise ship out of the no-go zone, aborting the launch.

RELATED: NASA sets February launch date to test Artemis moon rocket

SpaceX tweeted soon after that the next launch attempt is scheduled for Monday at 6:11 p.m. EST.

When the Falcon 9 rocket lifts off, it will carry Italy's COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation (CSG-2) satellite into orbit.

CSG-2 is designed to provide critical data and emergency risk prevention.

SpaceX was also set to carry out a Starlink mission on Monday out of the Space Coast.

It's not clear if the Starlink mission will also happen on Monday.

Watch the launches when they happen by downloading the FOX 35 News App.

Advertisement

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.