Spacewalk: Astronauts at space station install more solar arrays

Astronauts at the International Space Station were busy once again on Sunday, installing more solar arrays.

The solar arrays reportedly help power the space station and over time, they have started to show some signs of wear and tear. NASA officials said that they are still functioning well though. They were first installed in 2000 and have a service life of about 15 years.

On Wednesday, NASA flight engineer Shane Kimbrough and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet installed the first two of six roll-out solar arrays. It took about six and half hours.

Ultimately, six of the station's eight power channels need to be upgraded. More are being installed on Sunday. The new solar arrays will increase the station's total available power.

