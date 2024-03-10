Southwest cancels 14 flights out of Orlando International citing weather constraints

Over a dozen Southwest Airlines flights out of Orlando International Airport were canceled on Sunday due to thunderstorms, the company said.

A total of 14 flights were canceled because of "challenges created by widespread pop-up thunderstorms and airspace constraints across Florida on Saturday," Southwest said in a statement to FOX 35.

Around 6 a.m. Sunday, FOX 35 received a viewer email about their flight from Houston to Orlando being delayed four hours. The email said that upon landing at 4:30 a.m., they were stuck on the plane at 6 a.m.

Since then, FOX 35 has received three more emails from Southwest travelers who are stuck at the Orlando airport.

Photos sent by FOX 35 viewers show the crowded terminals, with some people sleeping on the floor after their flights were delayed.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photos show Southwest passengers in the Orlando International Airport dealing with massive flight delays

One viewer said she and several others had been at the airport for over 24 hours, and her flight had been canceled seven times.

A Southwest spokesperson said:

"Our schedule adjustments in Orlando today are designed to keep the greatest numbers of Customers and their bags moving as we work through lingering challenges created by widespread pop-up thunderstorms and airspace constraints across Florida Saturday. We’re communicating with our Customers, assisting them through any delays in reaching their destinations today, and apologizing for any inconvenience. Our Employees in Orlando are working to serve Customers to quickly move them through dedicated checkin areas for International and Cruise passengers, fast-service bag drop, and full service."

Photos also show Southwest planes parked at the terminal.

Photo shows Southwest planes parked at the terminal as travelers deal with massive delays

One traveler said that, outside of bottled water and brownie brittle, they weren't compensated with vouchers or food for the inconvenience.