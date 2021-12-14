Pedestrian struck and killed in crash along US 17-92 in Sanford, police say

A pedestrian was killed along U.S. 17-92 in Seminole County on Tuesday evening, police said.

Southbound lanes of the highway were shut down just before 8 p.m. while Sanford police officers investigated.

They said the adult male was struck north of Lake Mary Blvd. and south of Americana Blvd.

Officers were asking drivers to avoid the area.

