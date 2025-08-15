South Sumter Middle School bomb threat sparks lockdown, evacuation: Deputies

The Brief A lockdown and evacuation took place on Friday morning at South Sumter Middle School. The lockdown and evacuation followed a bomb threat. Parents at the school that wish to check on their students should go to the Sumter County Fairgrounds.



A bomb threat at South Sumter Middle School on Friday morning sparked a lockdown and evacuation, deputies say.

What we know:

South Sumter Middle School went on lockdown Friday morning following a reported bomb threat, deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said.

Students from the school were evacuated by bus and taken to the Sumter County Fairgrounds. Officials said the students will remain there until the end of the school day or until they are picked up by a parent or guardian.

Parents who wish to check on their students can head to the fairgrounds and should bring a valid photo ID for verification.

Authorities said traffic is currently backed up in the area of 471/48 (near Beville's Corner) due to the parent pick-ups. Those who do not need to be in the area should seek alternative routes.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet shared any details surrounding the bomb threat, such as when it came in, where it was observed and who allegedly could have made the threat.

What they're saying:

"We appreciate your cooperation and patience as we work with law enforcement to ensure the safety of everyone involved," the SCSO said. "Further updates will be provided as soon as possible."

What's next:

The SCSO is continuing to conduct a sweep of the school campus.

FOX 35 News has reached out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.