South Florida woman, 21, goes missing after visiting nature park

article

Authorities are searching for a missing 21-year-old woman who was last seen visiting a South Florida nature center last week.

Noemi Bolivar's was supposed to take part in a Zoom Bible study last Thursday, but never showed up. Since then, authorities, family and community members have held numerous searches.

Investigators pinged Bolivar's phone near Hollywood Beach but were unable to locate her.

Local authorities are pooling resources to aid in the search, using police dogs, drones and an aviation unit.

Family and friends are concerned Bolivar may have been kidnapped and said her disappearance is out of character.

"In my heart, I feel like she’s OK," her father, Jose Bolivar, told WSVN. "But that doesn’t mean that she’s not in danger and I could be running out of time."

Advertisement

Community members will be holding another search this Saturday.

Noemi Bolivar stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 126 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a striped white and black shirt and jean shorts.

Anyone with information on Bolivar’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.