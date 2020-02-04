South Carolina 13-year-old dies from flu complications

article

A 13-year-old Gaffney, SC, girl was laid to rest Monday after she died of complications from the flu, according to multiple local reports.

The Cherokee County coroner confirmed to FOX Carolina he was alerted by the North Carolina medical examiner’s office that a Gaffney teen, identified as Arden Reese Bradley, died at Atrium Health-Cleveland hospital in Shelby, North Carolina.

Bradley passed away at the Shelby hospital on Jan. 31, per her obituary.

"She loved her family, K-POP music and especially BTS, painting, photography, animals, and nutcrackers," her obituary said.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, there had been 51 flu deaths this season before Arden's. Her passing also marked the first juvenile flu death this season, according to DHEC.

Memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.