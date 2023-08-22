'SOS': Man stranded for 3 days on remote Bahamas Island after sailboat breaks down

article

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man Friday who was stranded for three days on a small island in the Bahamas after his sailboat broke down while at sea.

A Coast Guard aircrew out of Miami spotted flares being shot from a disabled sailboat near Cay Sal, a small island in the Bahamas, a news release said. Another crew found the man on the island and dropped food, water, and a radio to him.

"The man notified the crew he’d been stranded for three days after his vessel became disabled during his voyage," the Coast Guard said.

Cay Sal is located between the Florida Keys, Cuba, and The Bahamas.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man Friday who was stranded for three days on a small island in the Bahamas after his sailboat broke down while at sea. (U.S. Coast Guard)

On Monday, the Coast Guard shared more images from the rescued, which shows "SOS" written in large letters in the beach, as well as what appeared to be a makeshift campsite on the island.

The man – identified as a 64-year-old Dutch man – was rescued by the USCG's Cutter Paul Clark and taken to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force in "good health."

"We’re proud to have saved this man’s life. This case serves as a perfect example of why you must have the proper safety equipment on your vessel," said Petty Officer 3rd Class Dev Craig, a Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstander.

"Without seeing the flare, the case may not have had a successful outcome."