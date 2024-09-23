Some Edgewater residents take flood prevention into their own hands

Some people in Edgewater are sick of waiting for the city to step up with flood protection, so they are protecting themselves by filling sandbags and clearing ditches.

Several neighbors banded together to clear some ditches in the Florida Shores neighborhood. We found one homeowner, Odie Babineaux, who said he felt he had to do it himself to do it right.

He cleared about 150 feet of his yard, so water would flow properly into a neighboring overflow area. Babineaux said he wanted to get ahead of any flooding impacts from this week's storm.

"The ditch just wasn’t draining, and I am the last house to the overflow, so if my drain and ditch is clogged, nobody else’s will drain," Babineaux said. "It took me all day and several wheelbarrows full of dirt."

Babineaux said he would do it again if he had to even though it’s the city’s responsibility to clear ditches and drainage pipes of buildup.

Babineaux said he was proud of his work.

"It needs to be wider, but I don’t have the equipment to clear it out the way it should be," Babineaux said. "I think it's my portion of trying to help out."

The City of Edgewater is working on a flood mitigation plan after residents demanded answers at two city council meetings last week.

A summer storm a little more than a week ago dropped more than 6 inches of rain in some spots, flooding parts of the city. The Florida Shores neighborhood was hit the hardest.

Part of the city's plan was in action on Monday, as crews cleared ditches and canals.

As people in Central Florida get ready for what could be a wet week ahead, homeowners are also stocking up on sandbags and say they’re not taking any chances.

"It was about 45 minutes' worth of work," resident Chris Vincent said. "I just hope it’s enough. We might be back out here tomorrow doing the same thing again."

There are two locations in the city where residents can fill up sandbags.

