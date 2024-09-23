Amtrak launches 'Floridian' train route between Chicago and Miami

Amtrak is introducing the "Floridian" train route, offering direct, round-trip service between Chicago and Miami. The route will include stops in Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa.

The limited-time service combines the routes of the "Capitol Limited" and "Silver Star."

"The Floridian offers customers an exceptional and sustainable journey to great destinations between Chicago and Miami, providing the amenities and delicious food our guests enjoy when traveling with us," Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Eliot Hamlisch said.

The Floridian (Trains 40 & 41) will operate on a similar schedule and make the current stops of the Capitol Limited (Trains 29 & 30) between Chicago and Washington, D.C., and the Silver Star (Trains 91 & 92) between Miami and Washington, D.C. The Silver Meteor (Trains 97 & 98) will continue to operate daily between New York and Miami.

It makes its inaugural trip on Sunday, Nov. 10.

