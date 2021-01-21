Snowbirds must show proof of Florida residency for vaccine

State-run vaccination sites in Florida, like the one at the Volusia County Fairgrounds, will now require people to prove their Florida residency.

Dozens of cars temporarily park in the post-vaccine waiting area of the fairgrounds throughout the day. Just looking at the plates it’s clear not everyone is from around here.

"I’m from Ormond Beach," Kathy Blomquist said. "And Yonkers, New York."

Anyone with an appointment will now have to show proof of Florida residency to get a shot at state-run sites.

"I brought all of my documentation to show that I pay my taxes and own my home," Blomquist said. "I love it here. People are so wonderful."

MORE NEWS: Proof of residency now required to get COVID vaccine in Volusia, Seminole counties

Advertisement

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Floridians should be first in line for COVID-19 vaccines and not folks on a vaccination vacation.

"If they’re paying taxes and have property here they’re entitled," said Marie Similio.

If you’re a snowbird, Volusia County officials said they will be working with part-time residents. Proof of residency could be confirmed with bills or lease agreements.

"We also recognize we have a lot of people in our area that visit and spend long amounts of time here, so we’re certainly taking this on a case by case basis," said Kate Sark, Volusia County spokesperson.

LIST: These are the Publix stores offering the COVID-19 vaccine

Demand for the vaccines in the 65 and up age category remains high. All 4,200 appointments at the Volusia County Fairgrounds were filled in just 24 minutes when registration opened.

County officials said they are told more vaccines are coming and will announce more appointments as soon as possible.

But for now, they want to remind folks not to show up without an appointment, and moving forward everyone must have proof of Florida residency.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.